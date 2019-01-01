How to Conquer Your Fear and Loathing of Public Speaking
Or, how I learned to stop worrying and love the stage - Issue #5
|Jun 25
|Subscriber's post
Many of us dislike public speaking. But an outright fear of it isn’t as common as you might think, despite the popularity of throwing around an estimate that 75 percent of us suffer from speech anxiety. Approximately 7 percent of the global population deals with some sort of anxiety disorder (although this varies wildly by country), and speech anxiety i…