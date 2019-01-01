Can You Live with the Decisions You're Making at Work?
Define your career breaking points before it’s too late - Issue #23
You are going to be asked to do a lot of things during your career. You should expect some requests and tasks, and most will be appropriate. Some activities will feel uncomfortable, even when they are excellent opportunities for your growth.
However, some requests may be illegal. A few decisions could haunt you for the rest of your life. If you define y…